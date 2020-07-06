Trivia quiz night online Thursday - free from King county library
Monday, July 6, 2020
|Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on unsplash
Thursday, July 9 from 7-9pm. For teens and adults.
Join KCLS online for Trivia Quiz Night, every 2nd and 4th Thursday, through August 13
There will be four rounds of trivia questions and answers.
You can play along at home on Zoom as an individual or as a team.
If you are playing as a team please be sure that each of your team members registers here. Each person who registers will receive a Zoom invitation to join the fun on the day of the event.
The July 9 event will feature Marvel, Social Media, African American History, and Star Trek.
Refer to Trivia FAQs for details about playing, especially if you are playing with other team members.
0 comments:
Post a Comment