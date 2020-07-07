LFP council regular meeting Thursday
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
The regular meeting of the LFP city council will follow the study session, at 7pm Thursday, July 9, 2020. The meeting will also be held virtually as city hall is closed to the public.
The main item on the agenda is approving a contract for Municipal Court Collections (introduction)
The RFP evaluation panel, consisting of the Court Administrator, City Administrator and Finance Director, interviewed three companies and came to a joint conclusion that Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson(LGBS) best fit the needs of the Court.
To read the staff document, go to the agenda page and click "related docs" then "municipal court collections."
As allowed by law, the Council may add and take action on items not listed on the agenda.
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94344028216
Or iPhone one-tap:
US: +12532158782,
94344028216#
or +16699006833,,94344028216#
Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782
or +1 669 900 6833
or +1 346 248 7799
or +1 408 638 0968
or +1 646 876 9923
or +1 301 715 8592
or +1 312 626 6799
