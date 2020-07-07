LFP council regular meeting Thursday

The regular meeting of the LFP city council will follow the study session, at 7pm Thursday, July 9, 2020. The meeting will also be held virtually as city hall is closed to the public.





The RFP evaluation panel, consisting of the Court Administrator, City Administrator and Finance Director, interviewed three companies and came to a joint conclusion that Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson(LGBS) best fit the needs of the Court.





To read the staff document, go to the agenda page and click "related docs" then "municipal court collections."



As allowed by law, the Council may add and take action on items not listed on the agenda.



Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:



Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94344028216

Or iPhone one-tap:

US: +12532158782,

94344028216#

or +16699006833,,94344028216#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782

or +1 669 900 6833

or +1 346 248 7799

or +1 408 638 0968

or +1 646 876 9923

or +1 301 715 8592

or +1 312 626 6799



International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acWn3v1fjH

Webinar ID: 943 4402 8216International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acWn3v1fjH





As allowed by law, the Council may add and take action on items not listed on the agenda.

The main item on the agenda is approving a contract for Municipal Court Collections (introduction)