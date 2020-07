LFP City council continues to review code revisions

LFP City Council work session Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6pm will be held virtually as city hall is still closed to the public.



Or iPhone one-tap:

US: +12532158782,

94344028216#

or +16699006833,

94344028216#



Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782

or

+1 669 900 6833

or +1 346 248 7799

or +1 408 638 0968

or +1 646 876 9923

or +1 301 715 8592

or +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 943 4402 8216

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acWn3v1fjH



US: +12532158782,94344028216#or +16699006833,94344028216#

They will continue their review of planning commission recommendations for the Town Center code update. Staff document HERE - click the tab that says "related doc"to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94344028216