LFP City council continues to review code revisions
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
LFP City Council work session Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6pm will be held virtually as city hall is still closed to the public.
They will continue their review of planning commission recommendations for the Town Center code update. Staff document HERE - click the tab that says "related doc"
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94344028216
Or iPhone one-tap:
US: +12532158782,
94344028216#
or +16699006833,
94344028216#
Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782
or
+1 669 900 6833
or +1 346 248 7799
or +1 408 638 0968
or +1 646 876 9923
or +1 301 715 8592
or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 943 4402 8216
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acWn3v1fjH
