King county thanks Shoreline for hosting the isolation center

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Buildings have been dismantled and removed
Photo courtesy King county


At the Shoreline City Council meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020, the following visitors from King County expressed their gratitude to the City of Shoreline for its support of the Assessment and Recovery Center (isolation site) that stood as a model for the nation:

  • Councilmember Rod Dembowski, 
  • Leo Flor Director of Community and Human Services, and 
  • Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health.

The two temporary structures have been dismantled
and the soccer field will be restored
Photo courtesy King county



