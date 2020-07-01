It's not too late to complete the census
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
O U R P O W E R // O U R C E N S U S
When we’re missing from the census, our existence and our struggles are erased from the story of America. Resources and political power meant to support our community and give us a voice are assigned somewhere else.
The census determines how money and power are assigned by counting how many people there are to serve in each neighborhood, city, and state.
Yet time and time again the census has missed millions of us — including communities of color, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, people with low incomes or experiencing homelessness, and young children.
The census builds America so the census should look like America. #census2020 #wereherewecount
RESPOND TODAY!
