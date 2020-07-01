It's not too late to complete the census

Wednesday, July 1, 2020



O U R P O W E R // O U R C E N S U S

When we’re missing from the census, our existence and our struggles are erased from the story of America. Resources and political power meant to support our community and give us a voice are assigned somewhere else.

The census determines how money and power are assigned by counting how many people there are to serve in each neighborhood, city, and state.

Yet time and time again the census has missed millions of us — including communities of color, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, people with low incomes or experiencing homelessness, and young children.

The census builds America so the census should look like America. #census2020 #wereherewecount

RESPOND TODAY! 



Posted by DKH at 12:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  