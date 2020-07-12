Free webinar: Bradley Method for Managing Forest Weeds - July 15

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Photo courtesy KCD
Free webinar from the King Conservation District: 

Learn tips and techniques for controlling weeds common to the forests of King County.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 6 - 8pm. Register here

**6:00 - 6:50 pm

Bradley Method for Managing Forest Weeds
Steve Burke, Program Manager, King County Noxious Weed Control Program

Learn about the Bradley Method of weeding in natural areas and how it applies to managing noxious weeds in forestland in King County. This method of minimal disturbance weeding without replanting involves selecting small areas of vegetation in such a manner that after weeding each area will be promptly re-inhabited and stabilized by the regeneration of native plants.

It prioritizes weed control first in areas that are least infested with weeds and moves methodically towards the most infested areas. By encouraging the regeneration of native plants in the newly weed-free areas, gains in control can be maintained.

**7:00-7:50 pm

Forest Weed Control: Tools and Techniques
Dan Sorensen, Healthy Lands Project Manager, King County Noxious Weed Control Program

Learn about the most effective methods of controlling common noxious weeds found in King County’s forests, including holly, ivy, scotch broom and butterfly bush. Safe and effective methods of manual, mechanical and chemical weed control with be discussed in detail.

All attendees will receive a link to access the free Zoom webinar platform.



