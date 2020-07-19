Flags at half-staff: Rep. John Lewis of Georgia

Flag Lowering - 7/18/20 (Rep. John Lewis)

DEATH OF JOHN LEWIS





BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA





A PROCLAMATION





Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation below, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in memory of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, who passed on Friday, July 17, 2020 from his long-standing battle with cancer.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2020. However, because of the delayed notice, the Governor's Office has no objections to flags remaining at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, July 20, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions through July 18, 2020. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.DONALD J. TRUMP