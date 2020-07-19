Case updates July 18, 2020; briefing from King county Public Health Director
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Director Patty Hayes
Rod Dembowski:
...I received a sober briefing from Public Health - Seattle and King County Director Patty Hayes on the status of COVID-19 here in King County.
I encourage you to watch the briefing (which begins at the 21-minute mark) here.
Director Hayes did not mince words. King County is averaging “well above” the daily target of 40 COVID-19 cases per day.
Case updates July 18, 2020
United States
- cases 3,630,587 including 74,710 new cases
- deaths 138,782 including 918 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 46,026 - 959 new cases
- hospitalizations 5,033 - 49 new
- deaths 1,444 - 10 new
King county
- cases 12,991 - 184 new
- hospitalizations 1,800 - 10 new
- deaths 632 - 8 new
Shoreline
- cases 435 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 45 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
