Case updates July 18, 2020; briefing from King county Public Health Director

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Public Health - Seattle and King County
Director Patty Hayes

Rod Dembowski: 

...I received a sober briefing from Public Health - Seattle and King County Director Patty Hayes on the status of COVID-19 here in King County. 

I encourage you to watch the briefing (which begins at the 21-minute mark) here

Director Hayes did not mince words. King County is averaging “well above” the daily target of 40 COVID-19 cases per day.

Case updates July 18, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,630,587 including 74,710 new cases
  • deaths 138,782 including 918 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 46,026 - 959 new cases
  • hospitalizations 5,033 - 49 new
  • deaths 1,444 - 10 new
King county
  • cases 12,991 - 184 new
  • hospitalizations 1,800 - 10 new
  • deaths 632 - 8 new
Shoreline
  • cases 435 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 45 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


