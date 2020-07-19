Case updates July 18, 2020; briefing from King county Public Health Director

Public Health - Seattle and King County

Director Patty Hayes





Rod Dembowski:





...I received a sober briefing from Public Health - Seattle and King County Director Patty Hayes on the status of COVID-19 here in King County.





I encourage you to watch the briefing (which begins at the 21-minute mark) here





Director Hayes did not mince words. King County is averaging “well above” the daily target of 40 COVID-19 cases per day.

cases 3,630,587 including 74,710 new cases

deaths 138,782 including 918 new deaths

Washington state

cases 46,026 - 959 new cases

hospitalizations 5,033 - 49 new

deaths 1,444 - 10 new

King county

cases 12,991 - 184 new

hospitalizations 1,800 - 10 new

deaths 632 - 8 new

Shoreline

cases 435 - 1 new

hospitalizations 93 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

cases 45 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new







