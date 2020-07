Case updates July 7, 2020; Paycheck protection plan extended for small businesses

One week of data for King county showing the percent of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the past week. The goal is 2%, indicated by the red dotted line. COVID Risk Assessment Dashboard













cases 2,932,596 including 46,329 new cases

deaths 130,133 including 322 new deaths



cases 37,420 including 435 new

hospitalizations 4,582 - 38 new

deaths 1,384 - 14 new Washington state



cases 11,206 - 66 new

hospitalizations 1,631 - 8 new

deaths 596 - 5 new King county



cases 407 - 2 new

hospitalizations 89 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 2 new Shoreline



cases 44 - 2 new

hospitalizations 3 - 1 new

deaths 0

Lake Forest Park





