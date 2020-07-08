Case updates July 7, 2020; Paycheck protection plan extended for small businesses
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
One week of data for King county showing the percent of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the past week. The goal is 2%, indicated by the red dotted line. COVID Risk Assessment Dashboard
United States
- cases 2,932,596 including 46,329 new cases
- deaths 130,133 including 322 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 37,420 including 435 new
- hospitalizations 4,582 - 38 new
- deaths 1,384 - 14 new
King county
- cases 11,206 - 66 new
- hospitalizations 1,631 - 8 new
- deaths 596 - 5 new
Shoreline
- cases 407 - 2 new
- hospitalizations 89 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 2 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 44 - 2 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 1 new
- deaths 0
