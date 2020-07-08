Case updates July 7, 2020; Paycheck protection plan extended for small businesses

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

One week of data for King county showing the percent of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the past week. The goal is 2%, indicated by the red dotted line. COVID Risk Assessment Dashboard



Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Small businesses may continue submitting applications to the Paycheck Protection Program to keep their workers on the payroll during the pandemic. The deadline to apply to the program has been extended to Aug. 8. The program lets businesses get direct government subsidies for payroll, rent and other costs. Visit the US Small Business Administration to find out how to apply.

Case updates July 7, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,932,596 including 46,329 new cases
  • deaths 130,133 including 322 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 37,420 including 435 new
  • hospitalizations 4,582 - 38 new
  • deaths 1,384 - 14 new
King county
  • cases 11,206 - 66 new
  • hospitalizations 1,631 - 8 new
  • deaths 596 - 5 new
Shoreline
  • cases 407 - 2 new
  • hospitalizations 89 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 2 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 44 - 2 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 1 new
  • deaths 0


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
