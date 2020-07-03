Case updates July 3, 2020
Saturday, July 4, 2020
|Confirmed cases by county
United States
- cases 2,732,531 including 53,301 new cases in 24 hours
- deaths 128,648 including 624 new deaths in 24 hours
- cases 34,778 including 627 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4,463 - 21 new in 24 hours
- deaths 1,352 - 10 new in 24 hours
- cases 10,719 - 123 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,610 - 4 new
- deaths 590 - 1 new in 24 hours
For the reader who asked about Snohomish countyShoreline
- cases 3,639
- hospitalizations 613
- deaths 173
- cases 400 - minus 1* (corrected)
- hospitalizations 88
- deaths 55
- cases 42 - 1 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2
- deaths 0
0 comments:
Post a Comment