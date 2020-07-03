Case updates July 3, 2020

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Confirmed cases by county

Case updates for July 3, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,732,531 including 53,301 new cases in 24 hours
  • deaths 128,648 including 624 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 34,778 including 627 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4,463 - 21 new in 24 hours
  • deaths 1,352 - 10 new in 24 hours
King county
  • cases 10,719 - 123 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,610 - 4 new
  • deaths 590 - 1 new in 24 hours
For the reader who asked about Snohomish county
  • cases 3,639
  • hospitalizations 613
  • deaths 173
Shoreline
  • cases 400 - minus 1* (corrected)
  • hospitalizations 88
  • deaths 55
Lake Forest Park - no change in previous 24 hours
  • cases 42 - 1 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2
  • deaths 0



