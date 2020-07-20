Case updates July 19, 2020; demographics for Shoreline positive cases

cases 3,698,161 including 67,574 new cases

deaths 139,659 including 877 new deaths

Washington state

cases 46,946 - 920 new cases

hospitalizations 5,063 - 30 new

deaths 1,477 - 33 new

King county

cases 13,159 - 168 new (goal: less than 40 new)

hospitalizations 1,803 - 3 new

deaths 632 - 8 new

Shoreline

cases 437 - 2 new

hospitalizations 93 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

cases 46 - 1 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new













. The blue bars show the numbers for race, then age, then sex. The orange shows the rate per 100,000. The column of symbols shows how Shoreline compares to King county overall. Orange triangle: worse than KC. Blue triangle: better than KC. Circle: about the same as KC