Case updates July 19, 2020; demographics for Shoreline positive cases

Monday, July 20, 2020


Demographics for positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Shoreline. The blue bars show the numbers for race, then age, then sex. The orange shows the rate per 100,000. The column of symbols shows how Shoreline compares to King county overall. Orange triangle: worse than KC. Blue triangle: better than KC. Circle: about the same as KC

Case updates July 19, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,698,161 including 67,574 new cases
  • deaths 139,659 including 877 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 46,946 - 920 new cases
  • hospitalizations 5,063 - 30 new
  • deaths 1,477 - 33 new
King county
  • cases 13,159 - 168 new (goal: less than 40 new)
  • hospitalizations 1,803 - 3 new
  • deaths 632 - 8 new
Shoreline
  • cases 437 - 2 new
  • hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 46 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



