Case updates July 11, 2020; Friends don't let friends spread COVID-19

Sunday, July 12, 2020

as a result of COVID-19


COVID-19 in Washington is now spreading faster among young people and communities of color. While people in this age group are generally less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, they can still spread it to friends, family and neighbors— without even knowing they have it.

Contact tracing is one of the most effective ways health experts can track community spread. It also serves as a way to help you not spread it if you’ve been exposed. The Washington State Department of Health explains contact tracing and what to expect if a contact tracer contacts you.

United States
  • cases 3,173,212 including 66,281 new cases
  • deaths 133,666 including 811 new deaths
Washington state - dashboard down for maintenance

King county
  • cases 11,711 - 139 new
  • hospitalizations 1,687 - 13 new
  • deaths 603 - 0 new
Shoreline
  • cases 413 - -1 new (data adjustment)
  • hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - -1 new (data adjustment)
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 43 - -1 new (data adjustment)
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0


