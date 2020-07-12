Case updates July 11, 2020; Friends don’t let friends spread COVID-19
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Contact tracing is one of the most effective ways health experts can track community spread. It also serves as a way to help you not spread it if you’ve been exposed. The Washington State Department of Health explains contact tracing and what to expect if a contact tracer contacts you.
Case updates July 11, 2020
United States
- cases 3,173,212 including 66,281 new cases
- deaths 133,666 including 811 new deaths
King county
- cases 11,711 - 139 new
- hospitalizations 1,687 - 13 new
- deaths 603 - 0 new
Shoreline
- cases 413 - -1 new (data adjustment)
- hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - -1 new (data adjustment)
Lake Forest Park
- cases 43 - -1 new (data adjustment)
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0
