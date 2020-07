Case updates July 11, 2020; Friends don’t let friends spread COVID-19

as a result of COVID-19









cases 3,173,212 including 66,281 new cases

deaths 133,666 including 811 new deaths



cases 11,711 - 139 new

hospitalizations 1,687 - 13 new

deaths 603 - 0 new King county



cases 413 - -1 new (data adjustment)

hospitalizations 92 - 0 new

deaths 57 - -1 new (data adjustment) Shoreline



cases 43 - -1 new (data adjustment)

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0

Lake Forest Park





COVID-19 in Washington is now spreading faster among young people and communities of color. While people in this age group are generally less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, they can still spread it to friends, family and neighbors— without even knowing they have it.Contact tracing is one of the most effective ways health experts can track community spread. It also serves as a way to help you not spread it if you’ve been exposed. The Washington State Department of Health explains contact tracing and what to expect if a contact tracer contacts you. United StatesWashington state - dashboard down for maintenance