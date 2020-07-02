Confirmed cases in state by sex and age group









Case updates July 1, 2020





United States cases 2,624,873 including 43,644 new cases in 24 hours

deaths 127,299 including 560 new deaths in 24 hours Washington state cases 33,435 including 611 new

hospitalizations 4,402 - 41 new

deaths 1,339 - 7 new King county cases 10,356 - 149 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 1,600 - 11 new

deaths 589 - 3 new in 24 hours Shoreline cases 399 - including 4 new cases in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 88

deaths 55 Lake Forest Park cases 41 including 3 new cases in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2

deaths 0











As of June 30, the state’s total confirmed cases are up from 32,824 to 33,435, an increase of 611 cases in one day. Total deaths are up from 1,332 to 1,339. Three counties remain in Phase 1 – Yakima, Benton and Franklin.King County reports sharp increases of COVID-19 among young adults. Public Health — Seattle and King County reports the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled from mid-June through the week of June 21. About half of all new cases are among people aged 20-39.