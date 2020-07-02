Case updates July 1, 2020
Thursday, July 2, 2020
|Confirmed cases in state by sex and age group
King County reports sharp increases of COVID-19 among young adults. Public Health — Seattle and King County reports the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled from mid-June through the week of June 21. About half of all new cases are among people aged 20-39.
United States
- cases 2,624,873 including 43,644 new cases in 24 hours
- deaths 127,299 including 560 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 33,435 including 611 new
- hospitalizations 4,402 - 41 new
- deaths 1,339 - 7 new
King county
- cases 10,356 - 149 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,600 - 11 new
- deaths 589 - 3 new in 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 399 - including 4 new cases in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 88
- deaths 55
Lake Forest Park
- cases 41 including 3 new cases in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2
- deaths 0
