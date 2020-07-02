Case updates July 1, 2020

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Confirmed cases in state by sex and age group

As of June 30, the state’s total confirmed cases are up from 32,824 to 33,435, an increase of 611 cases in one day. Total deaths are up from 1,332 to 1,339. Three counties remain in Phase 1 – Yakima, Benton and Franklin.

King County reports sharp increases of COVID-19 among young adults. Public Health — Seattle and King County reports the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled from mid-June through the week of June 21. About half of all new cases are among people aged 20-39.

Case updates July 1, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,624,873 including 43,644 new cases in 24 hours
  • deaths 127,299 including 560 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 33,435 including 611 new
  • hospitalizations 4,402 - 41 new
  • deaths 1,339 - 7 new
King county
  • cases 10,356 - 149 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,600 - 11 new
  • deaths 589 - 3 new in 24 hours
Shoreline
  • cases 399 - including 4 new cases in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 88
  • deaths 55
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 41 including 3 new cases in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2
  • deaths 0



Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  