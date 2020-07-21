Call for Artists and Crafters: Apply by Aug 3 for LFP Farmers Market Crafts Day
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Crafts Day will be a one-day only addition to the regular Farmers Market, which takes place every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM through mid-October.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Crafts Day will be heavily modified like the regular market to ensure a safe day of outdoor shopping (and selling) for one and all. As a result, there are many changes to the application process and vendor requirements. Interested crafters should read the requirements carefully before applying.
Artists and crafters of all kinds are encouraged to submit applications for consideration in this juried event. Visit the Third Place Commons website and review the Crafts Day application carefully for full details.
All applications must be submitted via email and received no later than August 3rd.
All items presented at the Crafts Day must be handmade in Washington by the individuals selling at the market. The market seeks to reflect a wide variety of media to represent a broad spectrum of creative endeavors, so submit your applications soon!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to fostering real community in real space. It is located at Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE.
See you at the market!
0 comments:
Post a Comment