Call for Artists and Crafters: Apply by Aug 3 for LFP Farmers Market Crafts Day

Tuesday, July 21, 2020



Applications are now being accepted from Washington artists and crafters to participate in the 2020 Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, which will take place on Sunday, August 23rd.

Crafts Day will be a one-day only addition to the regular Farmers Market, which takes place every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM through mid-October.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Crafts Day will be heavily modified like the regular market to ensure a safe day of outdoor shopping (and selling) for one and all. As a result, there are many changes to the application process and vendor requirements. Interested crafters should read the requirements carefully before applying.

Artists and crafters of all kinds are encouraged to submit applications for consideration in this juried event. Visit the Third Place Commons website and review the Crafts Day application carefully for full details.

All applications must be submitted via email and received no later than August 3rd.

All items presented at the Crafts Day must be handmade in Washington by the individuals selling at the market. The market seeks to reflect a wide variety of media to represent a broad spectrum of creative endeavors, so submit your applications soon!

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to fostering real community in real space. It is located at Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE.

See you at the market!



Posted by DKH at 5:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  