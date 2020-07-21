Case updates July 20, 2020; emergency prep webinar
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Emergency preparedness.
Join state and local experts on preparedness for a free webinar Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 11:30am – 12:30pm.
They provide tips on emergency kits, financial preparedness, mental health support and online safety. Links to join and more information HERE.
The webinar will also be posted to the state Emergency Management Division’s YouTube Channel. Subscribe to be notified when it’s posted.
Case updates July 20, 2020
United States
- cases 3,761,362 including 63,201 new cases
- deaths 140,157 including 498 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 47,743 - 797 new cases
- hospitalizations 5,102 - 39 new
- deaths 1,453 - -24 new (apparently recategorizing cause of death)
King county
- cases 13,339 - 180 new (goal: less than 40 new)
- hospitalizations 1,806 - 3 new
- deaths 635 - 3 new
Shoreline
- cases 439 - 2 new
- hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 47 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
