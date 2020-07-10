Artist made masks for sale… at The Gallery at LFP Town Center

The Gallery at Town Center is open

Tara came back for a second mask

The Gallery at Town Center received a new shipment of vibrant masks created by local artists. There are two styles, one with rings around the ears and the other has back ties.Tara bought a mask last week and returned for another one. She said this is her “favorite place to shop due to outstanding customer service, too.”A vast assortment of mask patterns available now at The Gallery.This mask could be a favorite for a dog lover. (I might have to go back for it.)This assortment has both rings and back ties and includes a pocket for a filter, too.The Gallery at Town Center, sponsored by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, is open again for business. The store is located on the lower level of the LFP Town Center right across from The Chocolate Man, another favorite stop for many.