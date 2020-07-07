32nd LD Democrats meet Wednesday on zoom

AGENDA
Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 7:00 PM

ZOOM Meeting ID: 893 6333 7367
Password: 757707

To listen only Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 893 6333 7367
Password: 757707

6:30 Sign In
7:00 Call To Order
7:01 Pledge of Allegiance
7:02 Land Acknowledgment
7:03 Approval of Minutes
Moment of silence for racial justice
7:05 PCO Appointments
7:10 State Coordinator Campaign Conversation with Savanna Steele 
7:40 Conversation with Sen. Joe Nguyen 
8:00 Resolutions 
8:15 New Business 
8:20 Good of the Order 
8:30 Adjourn

Alan Charnley
Chair 32nd LD Democrats 
PCO 32-1053
Voter Registration Guru



