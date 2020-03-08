UW classes go online through March
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Effective Monday, March 9, 2020 classes at all three UW campuses, including Bothell, will no longer meet in person.
In a statement sent to faculty and graduate students at all University of Washington campuses, Provost Mark Richard said,
Following up on a message from President Cauce this morning, in consultation with public health officials, starting Monday, March 9, classes will no longer meet in person.
For the remainder of the quarter, instructors have been asked to conduct classes and/or exams remotely, as possible, until the quarter concludes on March 20.
In addition, final exams will not be conducted in person, but may be conducted online when feasible, and at the instructor’s discretion.
The University of Washington is constantly monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and updating the information and resource links available on its Environmental Health and Safety website.
The UW’s EH/S website also includes a Frequently Asked Questions webpage where you can find answers to many common questions.
