Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal telephone town hall Monday with briefing on COVID-19
Sunday, March 8, 2020
|Rep. Pramilia Jayapal
You can dial-in at 855-286-0292 or tune in online at https://jayapal.house.gov/live/
Experts have been working hard to understand COVID-19. Because new information surfaces every day, please visit my website for the latest information from the CDC.
You can also visit the following websites to stay up to date.
- Public Health Seattle-King County
- Washington State Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
If you are in King County and believe you were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, or if you are a healthcare provider with questions about COVID-19, contact the King County novel coronavirus call center: 206-477-3977. The call center will be open daily from 8am to 7pm PST.
0 comments:
Post a Comment