Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal telephone town hall Monday with briefing on COVID-19

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal

















On Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:00pm PT, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be holding a telephone town hall and briefing where she will be joined by local public health officials who will provide updates and help answer your questions.You can dial-in at 855-286-0292 or tune in online at https://jayapal.house.gov/live/ Experts have been working hard to understand COVID-19. Because new information surfaces every day, please visit my website for the latest information from the CDC.You can also visit the following websites to stay up to date.If you are in King County and believe you were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, or if you are a healthcare provider with questions about COVID-19, contact the King County novel coronavirus call center: 206-477-3977. The call center will be open daily from 8am to 7pm PST.