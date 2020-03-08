Letter to the Editor: Update on 133 trees at risk on Dayton Ave N

To the Editor:









A WA State Non-Profit Corporation We have also been informed that there will not be another public comment period. The official public comment period ended December 27, 2019, meaning these were the comments shared with WSDOT. However, the City continues to include email comments and letters in the WSDOT ROW 19-2371 file as public comments, and as “parties of record”. The City has heard from hundreds of concerned citizens. Save Shoreline Trees has two goals. One is to save the tall conifers surrounding the WSDOT project and the other is to connect with other Shoreline residents in neighborhoods which are going to be impacted in 2020 and 2021 by tree removals such as the recent clearing of 28 tall trees at the Kellogg Middle School renovation in Briarcrest.Ultimately we are a group of like-minded residents who are speaking for the existing tall trees in Shoreline and are looking for others to join us!Melody Fosmore, ChairA WA State Non-Profit Corporation













This is an update to the Shoreline community about the 133 tall conifer trees at risk, along Dayton Ave N, N 155th St, and N 160th St. We are currently in a waiting period for WSDOT to submit revised frontage plans and a new arborist report to the City specifically for the ROW 19-2371 permit.