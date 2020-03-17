Two persons of interest arrested in connection with murder of 7-11 clerk in Edmonds
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
According to reporting by MyEdmondsNews.com,
Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure identified those arrested as a 23-year-old Enumclaw man and a 24-year-old Auburn woman. Both of them had warrants for their arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections — the man had 10 previous felony convictions and the woman one felony conviction.
While the two are not yet suspects in the murder, police were able to book them into Snohomish County Jail Sunday based on those warrants. Because they are not yet suspects, police are not identifying them.
Police are still asking for help from the community. Tip line 425-771-0212, email policetips@edmondswa.gov.
