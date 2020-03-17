Two persons of interest arrested in connection with murder of 7-11 clerk in Edmonds

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

An overnight standoff in south King county resulted in the arrest on warrants of two individuals wanted for questioning in the death of 7-11 clerk Nagendiram Kandasamy in Edmonds, just north of the Shoreline border.

According to reporting by MyEdmondsNews.com,

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure identified those arrested as a 23-year-old Enumclaw man and a 24-year-old Auburn woman. Both of them had warrants for their arrest issued by the State Department of Corrections — the man had 10 previous felony convictions and the woman one felony conviction. 
While the two are not yet suspects in the murder, police were able to book them into Snohomish County Jail Sunday based on those warrants. Because they are not yet suspects, police are not identifying them.

Police are still asking for help from the community. Tip line 425-771-0212, email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Read the entire story here




