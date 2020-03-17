City of Shoreline COVID-19 Update





We understand how challenging a sustained event like this is, both economically and emotionally.





However, the only way we can effectively address this crisis is if everyone does their part. Social distancing will be the key to slowing the spread of the disease and ensuring our healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed.









At a press conference on Monday, Governor Inslee urged everyone to “Treat the next two weeks as a period of self-quarantine, to protect yourself and the lives and health of your loved ones and the entire community.” We strongly encourage everyone to abide by the restrictions that have been put in place by Governor Inslee, King County, and our Public Health agencies.



New public gathering rules



Governor Inslee and Public Health officials are now prohibiting all public gatherings of more than 50 people. Events of less than 50 people are discouraged, and if held must meet hygiene and social distancing criteria outlined by public health.



Bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs, and other similar social or recreational venues must cease operations until March 31.



Restaurants and food service establishments may remain open only for drive-through, pick-up, or delivery service only until March 31. No seated dining is allowed.



Individual Impacts



The Washington State Employment Security Department has expanded benefits for workers. Eligible workers will be able to collect unemployment insurance if an employer must shut down or reduce hours due to public health rules, quarantine, or business slowdown. Visit The Washington State Employment Security Department has. Eligible workers will be able to collect unemployment insurance if an employer must shut down or reduce hours due to public health rules, quarantine, or business slowdown. Visit esd.wa.gov for more information and to apply.





Small business impacts



The City has been advised that new federal legislation and appropriations have opened up the possibility for small businesses to receive assistance for economic loss due to COVID-19. The SBA is still developing details around eligibility and administration of this assistance.



If you are a small business impacted by COVID-19, we encourage you to go to



We are partnering with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to collect information about local small business impacts in Shoreline, which will then be combined with regional data and given to the SBA.



Utilities



All Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and Seattle City Light (SCL) customers can set up deferred payment plans if their financial stability has been jeopardized by COVID-19. Utility service will stay on as their deferred payment plans are developed and implemented. For more information visit All Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and Seattle City Light (SCL) customers can set up deferred payment plans if their financial stability has been jeopardized by COVID-19. Utility service will stay on as their deferred payment plans are developed and implemented. For more information visit City of Seattle - Office of the Mayor COVID-19





(Editor: A PSE representative shared the same information with the city council at Monday's meeting.)





Parks, Trails, and outdoor recreation



Parks and trails are open. All outdoor park programs and outside rentals and permits are canceled until further notice.



The City of Shoreline has made the decision not to close outdoor parks and park facilities. It is important that people be able to get out and enjoy themselves in an environment that is poses less risk for transmission of COVID-19. People should continue to practice social distancing and not congregate. Keep at least six feet apart.



We have increased cleaning of restrooms to twice per day; however, we are not disinfecting the play equipment. We encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently, especially after having been outside.





Recology Store is closed



All Recology Stores are temporarily closed at this time. Curbside collection service is operating normally. Recology also offers free curbside collection for many of the same items accepted for drop-off recycling at the store. Visit All Recology Stores are temporarily closed at this time. Curbside collection service is operating normally. Recology also offers free curbside collection for many of the same items accepted for drop-off recycling at the store. Visit Recology.com/shoreline for billing or customer service, or to schedule a special item pickup. During the store closure, items should not be left in front of the stores. Illegal dumping is prohibited and considered a public health hazard.





Donate Blood



Our local blood supply is in danger of collapse. Our local blood supply is in danger of collapse. Bloodworks Northwest has more information on coronavirus, who is eligible to donate blood, and donation locations.





More Information













As we participate in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, we want to express how thankful we are to see how the Shoreline community has found ways to support one another.