Town Center Ghost Town

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Third Place Commons is closed
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan


The Commons dining area at Lake Forest Park Town Center is usually a beehive of activity for dining, social gatherings, bridge, board games, music events or just relaxing. The dining area is now closed.

Honey Bear Bakery
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Honey Bear Bakery will continue their menu on a take out basis and plans to connect with GrubHub going forward.

Dumpling Generation was new
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The brand new Dumpling Generation barely had time to open their new restaurant before they had to close.

Third Place Books is open
and also doing business online


Third Place Books is open daily till 7 with room for physical distancing. They are doing a lot of online business as well.

Plenty of parking spaces
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan


On a normal sunny afternoon it is difficult to find a parking place at LFP Town Center.

--Cynthia Sheridan




