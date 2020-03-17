Town Center Ghost Town
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
|Third Place Commons is closed
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
The Commons dining area at Lake Forest Park Town Center is usually a beehive of activity for dining, social gatherings, bridge, board games, music events or just relaxing. The dining area is now closed.
|Honey Bear Bakery
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Honey Bear Bakery will continue their menu on a take out basis and plans to connect with GrubHub going forward.
|Dumpling Generation was new
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The brand new Dumpling Generation barely had time to open their new restaurant before they had to close.
|Third Place Books is open
and also doing business online
Third Place Books is open daily till 7 with room for physical distancing. They are doing a lot of online business as well.
|Plenty of parking spaces
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
On a normal sunny afternoon it is difficult to find a parking place at LFP Town Center.
--Cynthia Sheridan
0 comments:
Post a Comment