Town Center Ghost Town

Third Place Commons is closed

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Honey Bear Bakery

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Dumpling Generation was new

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books is open

Third Place Books is open daily till 7 with room for physical distancing. They are doing a lot of online business as well.





Plenty of parking spaces

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan









On a normal sunny afternoon it is difficult to find a parking place at LFP Town Center.





--Cynthia Sheridan

















The Commons dining area at Lake Forest Park Town Center is usually a beehive of activity for dining, social gatherings, bridge, board games, music events or just relaxing. The dining area is now closed.Honey Bear Bakery will continue their menu on a take out basis and plans to connect with GrubHub going forward.The brand new Dumpling Generation barely had time to open their new restaurant before they had to close.