Public Health case numbers









488 confirmed cases (up 68 from yesterday)

43 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday)





These additional deaths include:





A man in his 80s, who died on 3/15

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/15

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/11

A woman in her 50s, who died 3/8 at Harborview Medical Center

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/14 at Northwest Hospital

A woman her 90s, a resident of Redmond of Redmond Care and Rehab, who died on 3/12

Of the 43 deaths reported, 29 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center.





Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths in King county due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/15/20.