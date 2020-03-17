Public Health case numbers
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19 is spreading in King County, with hundreds of cases having been reported to date. We expect the case count to double every 5–7 days unless these orders to stay away from others are followed diligently. Already, we can expect that anyone we come into contact with may be infected because there is wide-spread infection in our community.
Follow the guidance for anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 and their contacts on how to prevent the spread to others.
It’s critical to minimize the number of people who get seriously ill at the same time. If too many people get sick all at once, this will put too much of a burden on our health care system.
Case updates
Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths in King county due to COVID-19 through 11:59pm on 3/15/20.
488 confirmed cases (up 68 from yesterday)
43 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday)
These additional deaths include:
A man in his 80s, who died on 3/15
A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/15
A man in his 80s, who died on 3/11
A woman in her 50s, who died 3/8 at Harborview Medical Center
A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/14 at Northwest Hospital
A woman her 90s, a resident of Redmond of Redmond Care and Rehab, who died on 3/12
Of the 43 deaths reported, 29 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center.
