Election update: approaching the end

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

With only an estimated 28,837 ballots left to count in the state, the presidential primary election is approaching the end.

Joe Biden is ahead of Bernie Sanders by 21,000 votes and has been steadily increasing this lead over the past week.

As of March 16, 2020 at 6:49pm, here are the numbers for the top tier candidates.

CandidatePartyVotes% of total
Joseph R. BidenD575,29137.81
Bernie SandersD553,93036.41
Elizabeth WarrenD140,8689.26
Michael BloombergD120,9117.95
Pete ButtigiegD62,7304.12
Amy KlobucharD33,0062.17
Donald J. TrumpR668,12898.36




