Election update: approaching the end

Candidate Party Votes % of total Joseph R. Biden D 575,291 37.81 Bernie Sanders D 553,930 36.41 Elizabeth Warren D 140,868 9.26 Michael Bloomberg D 120,911 7.95 Pete Buttigieg D 62,730 4.12 Amy Klobuchar D 33,006 2.17 Donald J. Trump R 668,128 98.36





With only an estimated 28,837 ballots left to count in the state, the presidential primary election is approaching the end.Joe Biden is ahead of Bernie Sanders by 21,000 votes and has been steadily increasing this lead over the past week.As of March 16, 2020 at 6:49pm, here are the numbers for the top tier candidates.