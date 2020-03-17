Election update: approaching the end
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Joe Biden is ahead of Bernie Sanders by 21,000 votes and has been steadily increasing this lead over the past week.
As of March 16, 2020 at 6:49pm, here are the numbers for the top tier candidates.
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|% of total
|Joseph R. Biden
|D
|575,291
|37.81
|Bernie Sanders
|D
|553,930
|36.41
|Elizabeth Warren
|D
|140,868
|9.26
|Michael Bloomberg
|D
|120,911
|7.95
|Pete Buttigieg
|D
|62,730
|4.12
|Amy Klobuchar
|D
|33,006
|2.17
|Donald J. Trump
|R
|668,128
|98.36
