City Calvary Chapel streams services but continues to provide food for schoolchildren
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
|The Chapel is empty but parishioners are listening
Photo courtesy City Calvary Chapel
The photo shows the church empty but many are listening through their iPhones.
We hope to be back to normal by Easter and invite anyone who misses church to go to CityCalvaryChapel.org and find out how to stream a service.
They continue to send 40 food bags every week to Ridgecrest elementary and appreciate the donations of food and finances from the community to enable us to continue this service.
If you can help, send donations to:
City Calvary Chapel
15211 15th NE
Shoreline. WA 98155
Call ahead if arranging to drop off food: 206-709-9416
