City Calvary Chapel streams services but continues to provide food for schoolchildren

The Chapel is empty but parishioners are listening

Photo courtesy City Calvary Chapel

We hope to be back to normal by Easter and invite anyone who misses church to go to CityCalvaryChapel.org and find out how to stream a service.

Due to the coronavirus City Calvary Chapel has been streaming their Sunday services.The photo shows the church empty but many are listening through their iPhones.They continue to send 40 food bags every week to Ridgecrest elementary and appreciate the donations of food and finances from the community to enable us to continue this service.If you can help, send donations to:City Calvary Chapel15211 15th NEShoreline. WA 98155Call ahead if arranging to drop off food: 206-709-9416