City Calvary Chapel streams services but continues to provide food for schoolchildren

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Chapel is empty but parishioners are listening
Photo courtesy City Calvary Chapel
Due to the coronavirus City Calvary Chapel has been streaming their Sunday services.

The photo shows the church empty but many are listening through their iPhones.

We hope to be back to normal by Easter and invite anyone who misses church to go to CityCalvaryChapel.org and find out how to stream a service.

They continue to send 40 food bags every week to Ridgecrest elementary and appreciate the donations of food and finances from the community to enable us to continue this service.

If you can help, send donations to:

City Calvary Chapel
15211 15th NE
Shoreline. WA 98155

Call ahead if arranging to drop off food: 206-709-9416



Posted by DKH at 1:30 AM
