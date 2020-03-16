Sunday fire in Shoreline roasted garage doors
Monday, March 16, 2020
|Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire
A resident cleaned out a wood stove and placed the contents in their yard waste container.
The ashes contained some live embers which smoldered overnight and burst into flames on Sunday morning.
The container was close to the garage, which caught on fire. Fortunately a neighbor saw the flames and called 911.
Shoreline Fire quickly extinguished the fire with damage confined to the garage.
