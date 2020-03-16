Sunday fire in Shoreline roasted garage doors

Monday, March 16, 2020

Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire


A resident cleaned out a wood stove and placed the contents in their yard waste container. 
The ashes contained some live embers which smoldered overnight and burst into flames on Sunday morning.

The container was close to the garage, which caught on fire. Fortunately a neighbor saw the flames and called 911.

Shoreline Fire quickly extinguished the fire with damage confined to the garage.



Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  