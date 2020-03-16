CLOSED: practically everything
Monday, March 16, 2020
Events of less than 50 people are discouraged, and if held must meet hygiene and physical distancing criteria outlined by public health.
In addition, many business and recreation venues are ordered closed.
CLOSED: These types of businesses must cease operations until March 31.
Bars
Breweries
Casinos
Clubs
Theaters
Coffee shops, donut shops, ice cream parlors
Health and fitness clubs and gyms
Recreation facilities (indoor)
Bowling alleys
Youth sports
Youth clubs
Churches, etc. with more than 50 attendees (see above)
Barber shops and beauty salons
Seated dining in restaurants and food service establishments
OPEN:
Restaurants and food service establishments may remain open only for drive-through, pick-up, or delivery service only until March 31. No seated dining is allowed.
