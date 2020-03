CLOSED: practically everything

In order to slow the transmission of COVID-19, Governor Inslee, Executive Constantine and Public Health officials have prohibited all public gatherings of more than 50 people.Events of less than 50 people are discouraged, and if held must meet hygiene and physical distancing criteria outlined by public health.In addition, many business and recreation venues are ordered closed.CLOSED: These types of businesses must cease operations until March 31.Bars BreweriesCasinosClubsTheatersCoffee shops, donut shops, ice cream parlorsHealth and fitness clubs and gymsRecreation facilities (indoor)Bowling alleysYouth sportsYouth clubsChurches, etc. with more than 50 attendees (see above)Barber shops and beauty salonsSeated dining in restaurants and food service establishmentsOPEN:Restaurants and food service establishments may remain open only for drive-through, pick-up, or delivery service only until March 31. No seated dining is allowed.