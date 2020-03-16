CLOSED: practically everything

Monday, March 16, 2020

In order to slow the transmission of COVID-19, Governor Inslee, Executive Constantine and Public Health officials have prohibited all public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Events of less than 50 people are discouraged, and if held must meet hygiene and physical distancing criteria outlined by public health.

In addition, many business and recreation venues are ordered closed.

CLOSED: These types of businesses must cease operations until March 31.

Bars
Breweries
Casinos
Clubs
Theaters
Coffee shops, donut shops, ice cream parlors
Health and fitness clubs and gyms
Recreation facilities (indoor)
Bowling alleys
Youth sports
Youth clubs
Churches, etc. with more than 50 attendees (see above)
Barber shops and beauty salons
Seated dining in restaurants and food service establishments

OPEN:

Restaurants and food service establishments may remain open only for drive-through, pick-up, or delivery service only until March 31. No seated dining is allowed.



Posted by DKH at 11:40 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  