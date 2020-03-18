STEM Festival cancelled - planning started for next year

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Shoreline STEM Festival Update

With a heavy heart and deep consideration the 2020 Shoreline STEM Festival to be held on May 16, 2020 has been cancelled.

A great deal of uncertainty lies ahead as this virus runs its course and there is no way to predict if the festival’s scheduled day will be one free from social distancing requirements.

Shoreline STEM encourages students to continue to work diligently on Science Fair Projects during their time learning from home and greatly appreciates the community support!

Currently, we are working on securing a date for next year as soon as possible and look forward to seeing you all in 2021.

For updates please follow us Facebook at Shoreline STEM Festival - Home or email us at shorelinestemfestival@gmail.com.




