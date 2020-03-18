Mitzi Johanknecht



King County Sheriff’s Office will not execute court ordered evictions continues to make adjustments to public facing, non-emergency services to increase social distancing, in light of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“This is no time to be putting vulnerable people and families on the street without shelter” said Sheriff Johanknecht. “I have committed to suspending evictions during this difficult time when we need to embrace our neighbors rather than remove them from their homes.”

Sheriff Johanknecht has informed Presiding Superior Court Judge James Rogers that, effective immediately, the King County Sheriff’s Office will not execute court-ordered evictions in King County until further notice. (Letter attached)Commissioned staff assigned to our Civil Unit must be healthy and ready to deploy to other assignments where needed during this emergency.Further, Sheriff Johanknecht is concerned about those who would be without housing during the COVID-19 outbreak.