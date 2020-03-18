Site in Shoreline identified for hospital tents

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Shoreline A/B playing fields behind the
Shoreline Pool and north of the Shoreline Center

King County, the Shoreline School District and City of Shoreline representatives met to discuss the County’s desire to site a field hospital in north King County at the Shoreline A/B athletic fields 19303 1st Ave NE behind the Shoreline Pool. 

This field hospital would have four 100’x200’ hard-side tents with heating and cooling systems, as well as additional trailers for utilities.

They would likely be occupied by transfers from overwhelmed hospitals and other healthcare facilities dealing with COVID-19 health needs. 

Set up could begin as early as March 17th and they may remain on site for a few months. 

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Looking at the patterns from Italy, if we are unsuccessful in stopping the rapid transmission of COVID-19, our hospitals will become overwhelmed. 

King County is being proactive in locating sites all around the county where temporary facilities can be set up. Shoreline is just one of the sites.



