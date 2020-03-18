Mayor Jeff Johnson

City of Lake Forest Park



Statement by Mayor Johnson to the LFP Community









First responders, Police, Fire, and Public Works are all out doing whatever they are called upon to do.





City staff is in, helping support all normal functions of the city. As with all areas of life today, our staff is going through the same things as you, lack of child-care, underlying health conditions, elderly parents, etc.



The City Council is working hard and will have ongoing meetings, with safety being their primary concern.





We all need to support the families with children and the school districts to get through this unprecedented time.





As a small business owner, my heart goes out to all those whose livelihoods have been greatly affected and we will support you. Finally, we, as the family of LFP, must do everything in our power to stop the spread of this virus, support each other any way we can and always keep those on the medical front lines in our thoughts and prayers.





Please take care of yourselves, family and friends. We will get through this!













As we all go through this difficult time together, I wanted to reassure all the citizens of LFP that even though City Hall is closed to the public, we are up and running.