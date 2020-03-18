Gallery at Town Center closed until further notice
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 the Gallery at Town Center will be CLOSED until further notice.
Call the gallery at 206-588-8332 (if they are open, someone will answer the phone) or email gallery@shorelinearts.net for the most current information.
If you would like to find out more about our current featured show, you can visit both Megan Teutchel and Mycah Higley online!
Thank you for your continued support of the arts in our community. We will get through this. Much love to you all!
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
