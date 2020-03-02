Shoreline Planning Commission meets Thursday

Monday, March 2, 2020

The Shoreline Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7pm in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133 

The main topic is to hash out the details and the wording about what kind of work related property, vehicles, storage, etc. can be outside a Professional Office in various Zones.

