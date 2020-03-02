Shoreline Planning Commission meets Thursday
Monday, March 2, 2020
The Shoreline Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7pm in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133
The main topic is to hash out the details and the wording about what kind of work related property, vehicles, storage, etc. can be outside a Professional Office in various Zones.
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet
Comment on Agenda Items
- CUP Code Amendments for R-18 and R-12 Zones
- Attachment A - Proposed Development Code Amendments
- Attachment B - R-8 and R-12 Map
