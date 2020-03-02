Volunteer opportunities in March to help restore urban forests across the City of Shoreline

Boy Scouts work in Twin Ponds South









There are work parties scheduled for six different Shoreline Parks this month. You don't need an invitation - come on out and help - plenty of work for all!



















Street parking on 24th Ave NE and 25th Ave NE. Access the site from a paved pedestrian path on NE 200th St. Work with Master Gardeners from the Mountains to Sound Greenway to plant trees.











2021 NW 190th Street



Volunteers will work with University of Washington students and Friends of Saltwater Park to remove invasive plants, stabilize steep areas, and plant native species. For more information, contact Diane Brewster at touchstoneeco@gmail.com or Tony Hamilton at thamilton@shorelinewa.gov





Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 12 pm

North Twin Ponds Park, 15401 1st Avenue NE



Meet at the northwest corner of the park along the fence on N 155th St. Contact NorthTwinPondsRestoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.





, Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 1 pm

16006 15th Avenue NE



Meet at the far north end of the park, next to the NE 166th Street stairs. Contact Hamlin.Restoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.





Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Volunteer Work Party , Saturday, March 21, 9 am – 2 pm2021 NW 190th StreetVolunteers will work with University of Washington students and Friends of Saltwater Park to remove invasive plants, stabilize steep areas, and plant native species. For more information, contact Diane Brewster at touchstoneeco@gmail.com or Tony Hamilton at thamilton@shorelinewa.gov Twin Ponds Park Work Party (north end), Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 12 pm, 15401 1st Avenue NEMeet at the northwest corner of the park along the fence on N 155th St. Contact NorthTwinPondsRestoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information. Hamlin Park Work Party , Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 1 pm16006 15th Avenue NEMeet at the far north end of the park, next to the NE 166th Street stairs. Contact Hamlin.Restoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.