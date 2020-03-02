Volunteer opportunities in March to help restore urban forests across the City of Shoreline
Monday, March 2, 2020
|Boy Scouts work in Twin Ponds South
There are work parties scheduled for six different Shoreline Parks this month. You don't need an invitation - come on out and help - plenty of work for all!
19553 25th Avenue NE
Meet at the end of the dirt/gravel path entrance to the park on the bridge Contact BruggersBogStewards@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.
Twin Ponds Park Work Party (south end), Saturday, Saturday, March 14, 10 am – 1 pm
South Twin Ponds Park 15401 1st Avenue NE
Meet at the south end parking lot along 1st Ave NE, but north of N 149th St, near the community garden. Contact Contact RestoreTwinPondsSouth@outlook.com to RSVP or for further information to RSVP or for further information.
Ballinger Open Space, Saturday, March 14, 10am - 2pm
Street parking on 24th Ave NE and 25th Ave NE. Access the site from a paved pedestrian path on NE 200th St. Work with Master Gardeners from the Mountains to Sound Greenway to plant trees.
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Volunteer Work Party, Saturday, March 21, 9 am – 2 pm
2021 NW 190th Street
Volunteers will work with University of Washington students and Friends of Saltwater Park to remove invasive plants, stabilize steep areas, and plant native species. For more information, contact Diane Brewster at touchstoneeco@gmail.com or Tony Hamilton at thamilton@shorelinewa.gov
Twin Ponds Park Work Party (north end), Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 12 pm
North Twin Ponds Park, 15401 1st Avenue NE
Meet at the northwest corner of the park along the fence on N 155th St. Contact NorthTwinPondsRestoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.
Hamlin Park Work Party, Saturday, March 21, 10 am – 1 pm
16006 15th Avenue NE
Meet at the far north end of the park, next to the NE 166th Street stairs. Contact Hamlin.Restoration@gmail.com to RSVP or for further information.
