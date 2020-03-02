Blood Drive Saturday in Richmond Beach
Monday, March 2, 2020
Save the Date! March 7, 2020
A blood drive is coming to Shoreline and we need donors to commit to saving lives! We have a lot of open appointments – if you haven’t already, please sign up!
We need all blood types! Your donation helps local patients who need blood for cancer treatments and surgeries. Donors are needed EVERY DAY so our community is safely prepared to save lives. If we don’t have blood, patients’ care will be impacted.
VROOM we go! Our Rev It Up Sweepstakes with sponsor Haselwood Auto Group continues!
Donate for a chance to win a CAR! Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry to enter the sweepstakes. See official rules or text winacar to 91985.
For other drive locations or questions about eligibility: BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888
Please help keep our blood supply safe and reliable so surgeries and patients don’t become at risk.
Thank you to those already signed up! Ask someone to join you and double the impact! There are 18 appointments open. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors!
Don’t forget: Eat before and after you donate, stay hydrated, bring your photo ID or donor card
Saturday, March 7
Richmond Beach Community Drive | Bloodmobile
10:00am to 4:00pm (registration closed 12:00pm to 1:00pm)
