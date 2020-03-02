Blood Drive Saturday in Richmond Beach

Save the Date! March 7, 2020

Shoreline

We need all blood types!





Please help keep our blood supply safe and reliable so surgeries and patients don’t become at risk.



Saturday, March 7 Richmond Beach Community Drive | Bloodmobile 1851 NW Richmond Beach Rd 10:00am to 4:00pm (registration closed 12:00pm to 1:00pm)

Thank you to those already signed up! Ask someone to join you and double the impact! There are 18 appointments open. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors!



Don't forget: Eat before and after you donate, stay hydrated, bring your photo ID or donor card







For other drive locations or questions about eligibility: BloodworksNW.org or call 800-398-7888













A blood drive is coming toand we need donors to commit to saving lives! We have a lot of open appointments – if you haven’t already, please sign up!Your donation helps local patients who need blood for cancer treatments and surgeries. Donors are needed EVERY DAY so our community is safely prepared to save lives. If we don’t have blood, patients’ care will be impacted.