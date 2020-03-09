Shoreline Community College puts most classes online and cancels athletic competitions and theater productions through March 25
Monday, March 9, 2020
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
On Friday, March 6, 2020 Shoreline Community College made the decision to move most classes to remote instruction as of this Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
There is no known case of COVID-19 on the campus.
However, beginning Tuesday, March 10, the majority of classes will discontinue meeting in person and will continue online for the remainder of the quarter (through March 25).
Instructors have been asked to conduct classes and exams remotely, wherever possible, with some exceptions. Instructors will be contacting their students to make arrangements for online instruction or for continuing the course in person. The health and well-being of our campus community is our highest priority.
Following recent guidance from Public Health - Seattle and King County to limit large group gatherings, the College has also canceled or postponed most campus events through March 25, including athletic competitions and theater productions.
Campus services and administrative offices will remain open, though employees are asked to stay home if they are ill or at higher risk, and may work with their supervisors to make arrangements to work from home or take leave as needed.
The College is providing daily updates, Monday-Friday, on its website.
