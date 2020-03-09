Continuing to provide drinking water is critical for our community
Monday, March 9, 2020
|North City water tower
Photo courtesy North City Water District
North City Water District will continue to operate in Coronavirus outbreak.
Our staff and our ratepayers will remain our highest priority, however, we are doing all that we can to minimize public exposure.
Customers can continue to pay bills online, via the US Mail, placing it in our drop box to the left of our front door or during regular business hours, use our drive up service.
Our field staff will continue with their normal operations.
All scheduled meetings in our boardroom, except our Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:00pm Board of Commissioners Meeting, have been canceled for the month of March.
Please contact our office or check our website for any updates or questions you might have.
