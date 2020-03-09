Continuing to provide drinking water is critical for our community

Monday, March 9, 2020

North City water tower
Photo courtesy North City Water District
North City Water District will continue to operate in Coronavirus outbreak.

Our staff and our ratepayers will remain our highest priority, however, we are doing all that we can to minimize public exposure.

Customers can continue to pay bills online, via the US Mail, placing it in our drop box to the left of our front door or during regular business hours, use our drive up service.

Our field staff will continue with their normal operations.

All scheduled meetings in our boardroom, except our Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:00pm Board of Commissioners Meeting, have been canceled for the month of March.

Please contact our office or check our website for any updates or questions you might have.


Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  