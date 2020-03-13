Shorecrest girls basketball team completes historic season

Shorecrest 2020 Basketball team













That victory allowed them to win the league championship with a 13-1 conference record and end with a 19-1 regular season record.





Their 19 wins also set a new Shorecrest girls basketball record for most wins in a regular season, eclipsing Bruce Langley's 1980-'81 18-2 record.

On their way to the State Tournament, the Scots went 3-4, losing 50-34 to Arlington in the WESCO Tournament Championship game. The Scots beat Capital High School 51-34 in their first State Tournament game before losing to Arlington again, 50-49, on an Arlington jump shot with 5 seconds left. In their final game, they held Bethel to a season low 40 points, but couldn't muster enough offense in a 40-30 loss - ending their tournament run.



By ending their season 22-5, the Scots tied Coach Dori Monson's 2011-'12 Shorecrest season record for the most wins in one season. Coach Monson's team also finished 22-5 that season.

This season featured many team and individual milestones and achievements:

On a memorable Saturday, February 1, Shorecrest won the program's 1000th game, beating Stanwood in a close 39-36 classic. Many of the program's past coaches and players were on hand to enjoy the event. The program's record now stands at 546-466. The team finished the season as the 7th ranked team in the state. In just his third year, Coach Carlos Humphrey won the WESCO 3A Coach of the Year award.

Coach Humphrey also passed Kelly Brewe and Jon Rasmussen on the all-time wins list with a 57-17 career record, giving him sole ownership of fourth place - 13 wins behind Bruce Langley's 70 wins. (Coach Monson leads with 106 career victories.)



With a career .770 winning percentage, Coach Humphrey is second only to Coach Dennis Broweleit's .778.



With her 13.5 points per game, senior guard and team captain, Amanda Lee, made the WESCO 3A First Team for her second year in a row. She also won the State Tournament Player of the Game for her 13 points and 4 rebounds against Capital. Amanda finished her career with 987 points, 13 shy of 1,000 - a significant achievement for any graduating player.



Senior guard/forward and team captain Sydney VanNess, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, also made the WESCO 3A First Team. Last month, she was chosen as the Everett Herald Player of the Month for January.



Junior Kiana Lino, the team's third captain and powerful forward, made the WESCO 3A Second Team, finishing the season with 10.6 points per game and six double-double games (double figures in points and rebounds).



While the Scots graduate four starting seniors in Lee, VanNess, Maura Weaver, and Taylor Svendsen, they'll have 8 players returning next year: junior Kiana Lino; sophomores Alexa Svendsen, Anais Kagarabi, Jordan Tikalsky, Leila Hosn, Mila Friesch, Romy Nevens; and freshman Jocelyn Shea, along with Ella Sellentin, whose season ended early due to injury.

Unlike many WESCO high schools, who are having a difficult time fielding varsity, JV, and C teams, the Scots program is healthy, and they look to have players for all three teams again for the 2020-21 campaign.



