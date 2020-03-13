Emergency cold weather shelter open Saturday night, possibly Sunday and Monday

There is the potential for it being activated Sunday and Monday nights as well if cold weather predictions hold steady. To find out if the Shelter will be activated after Sunday or Monday, call the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter hotline at 206-801-2797.













COVID-19 precautions: Due to the need to provide for social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the shelter will be limited to 10 individuals.For shelter help, call King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.