Third Place Books remains open but cancels events through March 31

Stacks at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









We know that many members of our community are staying close to home, so we've introduced free media mail shipping through March 31. Customers can shop on our website, or just give us a call at any one of our three locations, and we will happily ship them the books they need.









We are, naturally, monitoring this situation carefully. We'll be re-evaluating our events schedule for April in the coming weeks, and will provide updates, as they come, about any changes that are made.



In the meantime, we're here, working hard for the community we love.



If you need more information about a specific event cancellation or postponement, please let me know. You can contact me via email at



Thank you! - Sam Kaas, Third Place Books







