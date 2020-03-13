Third Place Books remains open but cancels events through March 31
Friday, March 13, 2020
|Stacks at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
We're working hard to keep our staff, and everyone who comes through our doors, healthy.
We know that many members of our community are staying close to home, so we've introduced free media mail shipping through March 31. Customers can shop on our website, or just give us a call at any one of our three locations, and we will happily ship them the books they need.
Of course, we're taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that has meant cancelling or postponing all of our in-store events, through the end of March. This includes author events, authorless events like open mic nights, and book clubs.
You can consult our website for the latest on upcoming events, and we will continue to post updates to our website as things develop. We're committed to postponing, and rescheduling, as many of our upcoming events as possible. We will announce rescheduled dates as soon as we are able.
We are, naturally, monitoring this situation carefully. We'll be re-evaluating our events schedule for April in the coming weeks, and will provide updates, as they come, about any changes that are made.
In the meantime, we're here, working hard for the community we love.
If you need more information about a specific event cancellation or postponement, please let me know. You can contact me via email at skaas@thirdplacebooks.com, or at 206-366-3311.
Thank you! - Sam Kaas, Third Place Books
