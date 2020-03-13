Third Place Books remains open but cancels events through March 31

Friday, March 13, 2020

Stacks at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Third Place Books remains open for business at all three of our Seattle area locations - Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, and Seward Park.

We're working hard to keep our staff, and everyone who comes through our doors, healthy.

We know that many members of our community are staying close to home, so we've introduced free media mail shipping through March 31. Customers can shop on our website, or just give us a call at any one of our three locations, and we will happily ship them the books they need.

Of course, we're taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that has meant cancelling or postponing all of our in-store events, through the end of March. This includes author events, authorless events like open mic nights, and book clubs.

You can consult our website for the latest on upcoming events, and we will continue to post updates to our website as things develop. We're committed to postponing, and rescheduling, as many of our upcoming events as possible. We will announce rescheduled dates as soon as we are able.

We are, naturally, monitoring this situation carefully. We'll be re-evaluating our events schedule for April in the coming weeks, and will provide updates, as they come, about any changes that are made.

In the meantime, we're here, working hard for the community we love.

If you need more information about a specific event cancellation or postponement, please let me know. You can contact me via email at skaas@thirdplacebooks.com, or at 206-366-3311.

Thank you! - Sam Kaas, Third Place Books




Posted by DKH at 10:52 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  