Seattle Times: King's boys basketball wins state 1A title
Saturday, March 7, 2020
|From the file: Celebration for King's 2015
Tournament win
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
In the Seattle Times: 1A State: King’s enters SunDome as No. 14 seed and leaves with state title
King's High School boys basketball team have won the school's ninth state basketball title, beating Lynden Christian by three points in the final bracket of the state tournament in Yakima Saturday.
When King’s coach Rick Skeen asked him to deliver the Class 1A state boys basketball championship, the savvy sophomore agreed to get the job done.
And he did, with a lot of help from his friends, of course.
Linhardt put together 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead the 14th-seeded Knights to a 70-67 overtime victory against No. 6 Lynden-Christian Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
