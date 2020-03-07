Shoreline Math Olympiad cancels main gathering but making back up plans

More than ten people

Shoreline Math Olympiad



Due to the current Coronavirus scare, we are officially CANCELLING the Shoreline Math Olympiad competition that was to take place Saturday March 14, 2020 on the campus of Shoreline Community College.





We will communicate this possible new scenario in the next few weeks after we see how the situation plays out.





Lisa McDonald and Steve Ruiter

Shoreline Math Olympiad event co-coordinators













In moving forward, our plan is to reassess the situation over the next few weeks.If schools are still in session in the weeks and months to come, our alternative plan is to offer the schools the opportunity to administer the tests to their students within their own school campuses, submit their students tests to us for scoring and tabulating, and then possibly hosting an awards ceremony to announce the winners before the end of the school year.