Public Health: Guidance for Childcares and youth gatherings during school closures

Guidelines for Gatherings of Youth While Schools Are Closed

Social interaction is still vitally important to the mental health of young people, and it is still possible for families to have safe gatherings among children and parents. Limit indoor groups to 10 or fewer children and outdoor groups to 50 or fewer. Monitor kids for a fever over 100.4 degrees, coughing, or shortness of breath, and select activities that minimize physical contact. Avoid crowded places, like parties, retail spaces, and movie theaters.For more detailed information about school closures, childcare, and guidelines for gatherings of children, was well as other details about King County’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.kingcounty.gov/covid