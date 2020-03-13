King county COVID-19 update for March 13, 2020
Friday, March 13, 2020
From Seattle and King County Public Health March 13, 2020
Case updates
Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/12/20
328 confirmed cases (up 58 from yesterday)
32 confirmed deaths (up 5 from yesterday)
Deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 90s, a resident of Life Care Center, who died on 3/6
- A woman in her 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, who died on 3/4
- A man in his 70s, who died at Overlake Medical Center on 3/9
- A man in his 80s, who died at Swedish Issaquah on 3/11
Testing
Demand for testing continues to outpace ability for the healthcare system to address the need. Tests for COVID-19 are ordered by health care providers. Someone with symptoms who is concerned can call their primary care provider, who will evaluate their symptoms. If the health care provider determines testing is warranted, they may collect a specimen and send it to a lab.
We are not aware of any capacity limitations for specimen processing at this time. However, there is a shortage of clinical sites where patients can get tested.
While many people want testing, not everyone who is sick needs testing, particularly if you have mild illness. If people aren’t severely ill, they should follow the guidance for self-care. They should stay home, stay away from others, and self-isolate.
They do not need to be tested if they have mild illness, as the test results will not change how their illness would be treated.
Do not go to the emergency room. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
