King county COVID-19 update for March 13, 2020

From Seattle and King County Public Health March 13, 2020



While many people want testing, not everyone who is sick needs testing, particularly if you have mild illness. If people aren’t severely ill, they should follow the guidance for self-care. While many people want testing, not everyone who is sick needs testing, particularly if you have mild illness. If people aren’t severely ill, they should follow the guidance for self-care. They should stay home, stay away from others, and self-isolate





They do not need to be tested if they have mild illness, as the test results will not change how their illness would be treated.





Do not go to the emergency room. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.













Demand for testing continues to outpace ability for the healthcare system to address the need. Tests for COVID-19 are ordered by health care providers. Someone with symptoms who is concerned can call their primary care provider, who will evaluate their symptoms. If the health care provider determines testing is warranted, they may collect a specimen and send it to a lab.We are not aware of any capacity limitations for specimen processing at this time. However, there is a shortage of clinical sites where patients can get tested.