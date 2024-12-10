State land agencies announce 2025 Discover Pass free days

Discover pass - annual and one-day

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025. OLYMPIA — The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.

Wed., Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes

Mon., Jan. 20 - Martin Luther King Junior Day

Sun., March 9 - Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday

Wed., March 19 - State Parks’ 111th Birthday

Tues., April 22 - Earth Day

Sat., June 7 and Sun., June 8 - Free Fishing Weekend

Thurs., June 19 - Juneteenth

Sat., Aug. 9 - Smokey Bear’s Birthday

Sat., Sept. 27 - National Public Lands Day

Fri., Oct. 10 - World Mental Health Day

Mon., Nov. 11 - Veterans Day More on the free days



New Year’s Day, the first free day of 2025, provides people the opportunity to participate in Washington State Parks’ annual , the first free day of 2025, provides people the opportunity to participate in Washington State Parks’ annual First Day Hikes event. First Day Hikes is a national initiative led by America’s State Parks , encouraging people to ring in the new year surrounded by nature.









Billy Frank Jr. (1931-2014), a member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, was a powerful voice leading up to the 1974 Boldt Decision that followed Washington’s “Fish Wars.” He fought tirelessly to affirm the Tribes’ fishing treaty rights. Frank was also the former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Indian Tribe helped shape Washington's environmental laws and expand treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide.



Juneteenth has been celebrated in Black communities since June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. The news reached them two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday in 2021.



New this year is a free day celebrating Smokey Bear’s birthday.



“For decades Smokey Bear has emphasized the importance of fire safety to our communities with his central message: Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “As folks are enjoying Washington’s public lands on Discover Pass free days next year, and especially on Smokey’s birthday, I hope that they’ll keep his mission in mind and recreate responsibly.”



National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It celebrates the connection between people and green spaces in their communities, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging the use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.



World Mental Health Day was designated as a free day to acknowledge the power of nature to restore mental health. Studies show time spent in nature boosts serotonin, dopamine and vitamin D and lowers blood pressure and cortisol levels, helping our bodies combat stress.



About the Discover Pass



State land free days align with 2011 legislation that created the Last year, more than 1,700 participants hiked, biked and snowshoed 2,907.2 trail miles at Washington state parks. Distance and rigor vary from park to park, but all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family.(1931-2014), a member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, was a powerful voice leading up to the 1974 Boldt Decision that followed Washington’s “Fish Wars.” He fought tirelessly to affirm the Tribes’ fishing treaty rights. Frank was also the former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Indian Tribe helped shape Washington's environmental laws and expand treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide.has been celebrated in Black communities since June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. The news reached them two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday in 2021.New this year is a free day celebrating“For decades Smokey Bear has emphasized the importance of fire safety to our communities with his central message: Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “As folks are enjoying Washington’s public lands on Discover Pass free days next year, and especially on Smokey’s birthday, I hope that they’ll keep his mission in mind and recreate responsibly.”was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It celebrates the connection between people and green spaces in their communities, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging the use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.was designated as a free day to acknowledge the power of nature to restore mental health. Studies show time spent in nature boosts serotonin, dopamine and vitamin D and lowers blood pressure and cortisol levels, helping our bodies combat stress.State land free days align with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass , which costs $30 to $35 annually, or $10 to $11.50 for a one-day visit, depending on the point of purchase.





The pass is required to park on state lands managed by Parks, DNR and WDFW. Purchasing a Discover Pass helps all three agencies preserve and conserve public lands for future generations. The Discover Pass legislation directed all three agencies to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state-managed lands.



The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, November through April, visitors to Sno-Parks will need a Sno-Park permit. These permits are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state.







For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit Parks’ website







