Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center starting Tuesday December 10, 2024

For adults. All levels welcome.Cost: FREETuesday, December 10, 1-2pmCome dig into the magic of metaphors. You’ll get a chance to analyze poems, practice techniques, write your own poem, and share if you choose.Monday, December 16, 1-2pmYou may have learned to count syllables for haiku. In this workshop, experiment with new ways to write this short evocative Japanese form.Tuesday, December 17, 1-2pmUse sensory details to bring holiday memories to life. You will get a chance to analyze poems, practice techniques, write your own poem and share if you choose.The Senior Activity Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 , the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.