Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center starting Tuesday December 10, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024

Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Presented by Debby Bacharach and sponsored by the Shoreline Library

For adults. All levels welcome.
Cost: FREE

Please register separately for each workshop you wish to attend

Winter Hugged Me
Tuesday, December 10, 1-2pm

Come dig into the magic of metaphors. You’ll get a chance to analyze poems, practice techniques, write your own poem, and share if you choose.

Beyond 5-7-5: New Ways to Write Haiku
Monday, December 16, 1-2pm

You may have learned to count syllables for haiku. In this workshop, experiment with new ways to write this short evocative Japanese form.

Holiday Memoires
Tuesday, December 17, 1-2pm

Use sensory details to bring holiday memories to life. You will get a chance to analyze poems, practice techniques, write your own poem and share if you choose.

The Senior Activity Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.



