Buddy Poppy sales provide gift cards for residents of the Shoreline Veterans Center

The members of VFW Post 3348 that came were --- (L to R) our Service Officer Tim, Chris Christophersen, SVC Program Manager Shree Vigil. Sr Vice Commander Jim and Trustee Thom.

The Shoreline Veterans Center (SVC) is 1 of 14 affordable housing facilities in King County operated by the Compass Housing Alliance (CHA).





(L-R) SVC Program Manager Shree, CHA Director of Housing Services Teena

We were honored that along with Shree (on the left) was a very senior CHA executive Teena --- the Director of Housing Services (on the right).



CHA is a preeminent organization in King County that, along with several shelters, believes that everyone deserves a home.



CHA does an outstanding and vital job of not only getting homeless folks a place to live -- but provides services to improve their lives so they have the tools to survive.



Each SVC resident will get their very own gift card on Christmas day.



Merry Christmas,



Carl “Chris” Christophersen

Buddy Poppy Committee Chair

Blackburn-Aurora VFW Post 3348





The SVC Program Manager, Shree Vigil, greeted us yesterday. SVC has 25 rooms for formerly homeless adult veterans to live in --- 21 males & 4 females.VFW Post 3348 is based in Shoreline and holds 2 Buddy Poppy events a year (Memorial Day & Veterans Day) in northern King County.We make donations to organizations that service veterans. SVC is always on our list.On Tuesday, December 10, 2024 several members of VFW Post 3348 went to SVC to present Shree with a donation of $1,250 consisting of 25 Gift Cards worth $50 each.