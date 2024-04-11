Traffic revision 4-20-2024 for signal pole repair

Thursday, April 11, 2024


Upcoming Intersection Closure Alert - 4/20/24

Where: N 175th St and Fremont Ave N
When: April 20, 2024
Start Time: 7-8 am
Duration: 10-12 hours

The City of Shoreline discovered a deteriorating wood signal pole at the intersection of N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N, necessitating urgent repair. 

To ensure public safety, King County and City crews have announced plans to close the intersection to replace the pole on Saturday, April 20, 2024. This date coincides with the Shoreline School District spring break, aiming to mitigate some of the potential traffic impacts.

We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, and we appreciate the public's cooperation as we address this important safety concern.


Posted by DKH at 1:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  