Traffic revision 4-20-2024 for signal pole repair
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Upcoming Intersection Closure Alert - 4/20/24
Where: N 175th St and Fremont Ave N
When: April 20, 2024
Start Time: 7-8 am
Duration: 10-12 hours
The City of Shoreline discovered a deteriorating wood signal pole at the intersection of N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N, necessitating urgent repair.
To ensure public safety, King County and City crews have announced plans to close the intersection to replace the pole on Saturday, April 20, 2024. This date coincides with the Shoreline School District spring break, aiming to mitigate some of the potential traffic impacts.
We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, and we appreciate the public's cooperation as we address this important safety concern.
