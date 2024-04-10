"A Castle Appeared" Mural Art Workshop at Richmond Beach Library April 20, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

"A Castle Appeared" Mural Art Workshop

Saturday April 20, 2024, 11:30am or 12:15pm

A Castle Appeared in an Unknown Land…when we creep closer we realize it is not deserted. Who lives here? Are they friendly? Maybe dragons and unicorns spin about, or Knights and princesses? Bats, eagles, trolls, giants…secret chambers? Dreamy readers in the meadow?

Come help us create art to decorate our Magical Castle Kingdom! All kinds of materials will be provided for your creations that will populate the new library mural. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.

Please register everyone in your group, including adults and attend only one session, 11:30am or 12:15pm.


Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  