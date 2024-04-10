"A Castle Appeared" Mural Art Workshop at Richmond Beach Library April 20, 2024
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Richmond Beach Library, 9601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Saturday April 20, 2024, 11:30am or 12:15pm
A Castle Appeared in an Unknown Land…when we creep closer we realize it is not deserted. Who lives here? Are they friendly? Maybe dragons and unicorns spin about, or Knights and princesses? Bats, eagles, trolls, giants…secret chambers? Dreamy readers in the meadow?
Come help us create art to decorate our Magical Castle Kingdom! All kinds of materials will be provided for your creations that will populate the new library mural. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.
Please register everyone in your group, including adults and attend only one session, 11:30am or 12:15pm.
